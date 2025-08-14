Bollywood Scandal: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Face Financial Fraud Allegations

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, accusing them of allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal with their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Private Limited. The allegations suggest the money was diverted for personal use.

The businessman, Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Finance Services, filed the complaint, stating he came into contact with Kundra and Shetty through mutual acquaintance Rajesh Arya. He claimed his financial contributions were inaccurately represented as investments to avoid higher taxation.

A lawyer representing Shetty and Kundra has denied the accusations, calling the case baseless and malicious. The matter is currently being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. They also affirmed that NCLT adjudicated the civil nature of the issue, suggesting no criminality is involved.

