Empowering Assam’s Indigenous: A New Digital Portal for Arms Licences

Assam's Chief Minister Sarma launched a digital portal for indigenous people in sensitive areas to apply for arms licences. The initiative aims to enhance security and maintain peace. Licences will be granted after scrutiny, and applicants must demonstrate vulnerability and take arms training to qualify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:19 IST
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a new digital portal on Thursday designed to allow indigenous residents in sensitive regions to apply for arms licences. The initiative seeks to empower responsible citizens in assisting the government with maintaining peace and law enforcement efforts in the state.

The licensing process involves thorough scrutiny and multiple layers of verification to ensure applicants are free of criminal records and possess mental stability. Moreover, applicants are required to undergo arms training and justify their vulnerability in order to qualify for a licence.

This scheme targets individuals who have faced demographic pressures and remain in minority due to rapid changes in local population dynamics. The government emphasizes the initiative is about security, not sensationalism, aiming to create a safe environment by empowering vulnerable, indigenous communities.

