A United Nations investigative team has uncovered evidence of potential war crimes committed by both interim government forces and opposition fighters in Syria's coastal regions. This violent outbreak primarily targeted Alawi communities, resulting in over 1,400 civilian deaths, according to a recent report by the U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry.

The report, released on Thursday, highlights the severity of the March massacres, which marked the deadliest episodes of violence in Syria since the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad last year. The devastation has led Syria's interim government to appoint a fact-finding committee to further analyze the events.

With reports of ongoing violations still emerging, the entire region is under scrutiny as the U.N. continues to probe the details of these horrific incidents. The international community remains concerned over the escalating sectarian tension and the severe human rights implications of this violence.