Ceasefire Hopes Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

Israeli forces intensified attacks in Gaza City, killing 11 people. Amid non-stop strikes, a worsening hunger crisis gripped residents, with 239 dead from starvation since the conflict's start. Egypt seeks to restart ceasefire talks with Hamas, though negotiations remain stalemated over disarmament and military withdrawal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Israeli forces escalated their offensive in eastern Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people due to aerial and tank fire. This was reported by local health authorities, while Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expressed readiness to resume ceasefire negotiations with mediators.

According to residents and medics, shelling by Israeli tanks claimed eight lives in Zeitoun, while an airstrike in Shejaia took one more, and two others died in Tuffah. Desperate cries for help from those trapped and wounded in Zeitoun emphasized the crisis, with ambulances unable to reach the affected areas.

As the conflict extends over 22 months, a worsening hunger crisis has emerged, with Gaza's health ministry reporting four more deaths due to starvation. Egypt continues diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, with Hamas signaling openness to temporary agreements amidst a prolonged and deadly conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

