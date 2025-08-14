Left Menu

Controversial Settlement Plan Threatens Two-State Solution

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved a settlement plan that could split East Jerusalem from the West Bank, undermining the possibility of a Palestinian state. The plan, which revives the E1 project, faces international backlash, as its completion could threaten peace efforts and escalate regional tensions.

14-08-2025
In a contentious move, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has sanctioned a settlement plan that experts warn may thwart the chances of a Palestinian state. The controversial plan, which had been dormant since 2012, aims to separate East Jerusalem from the West Bank, raising significant international concern.

The revived E1 project is set to create 3,401 settlements connecting Maale Adumim in the West Bank with Jerusalem. This has intensified regional tensions, with Palestinians and global leaders expressing alarm at the potential impact on peace prospects. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to voice his position, global powers are urging Israel to reconsider.

Despite widespread condemnation, including allegations of rights abuses and annexation, Smotrich's plan underscores the ongoing settlement conflicts dividing the region. As political pressures mount, the international community continues to stress the importance of halting settlement expansion to preserve any hope for a viable two-state solution.

