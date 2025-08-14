Pakistan's New Army Rocket Force: A Strategic Milestone

In a landmark announcement, Pakistan has unveiled its new Army Rocket Force, positioning it as a crucial component of the nation's enhanced military strategy. This strategic move, revealed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes in the aftermath of the recent military standoff with India.

The freshly introduced force is reportedly inspired by China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, aimed at reinforcing Pakistan's defense arsenal with advanced technology. However, specific details on the force's responsibilities remain undisclosed.

Sharif highlighted the critical role of the country's nuclear capability in the recent conflict and extended gratitude to international allies, calling for unity across political and social factions to protect national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)