Left Menu

Pakistan's New Army Rocket Force: A Strategic Milestone

Pakistan announced the formation of the Army Rocket Force, reflecting a significant advancement in military capabilities. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the force's role following a recent confrontation with India and stressed national unity. Inspired by China's PLA Rocket Force, the new unit aims to enhance combat readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:21 IST
Pakistan's New Army Rocket Force: A Strategic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark announcement, Pakistan has unveiled its new Army Rocket Force, positioning it as a crucial component of the nation's enhanced military strategy. This strategic move, revealed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes in the aftermath of the recent military standoff with India.

The freshly introduced force is reportedly inspired by China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, aimed at reinforcing Pakistan's defense arsenal with advanced technology. However, specific details on the force's responsibilities remain undisclosed.

Sharif highlighted the critical role of the country's nuclear capability in the recent conflict and extended gratitude to international allies, calling for unity across political and social factions to protect national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025