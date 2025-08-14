A major cyberattack targeting a Polish city's water supply was thwarted at the last minute, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski revealed. Though specific details were withheld, the disruption is linked to Poland's strategic role in supporting Ukraine amidst Russian aggression.

Poland has consistently highlighted its vulnerability as a primary target for Russian cyberattacks due to its geographic and political positioning within NATO. Gawkowski emphasized the country's urgent cybersecurity measures, claiming they manage to prevent 99% of such threats.

Further illustrating growing tensions, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted the arrest of a young Ukrainian man involved in sabotage activities allegedly connected to foreign intelligence. The event underscores the complex interplay of geopolitics and cybersecurity threats faced by Poland.

