Heroes of Valor: BSF Personnel Honored with Gallantry Medals for Operation Sindoor

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded prestigious gallantry medals for their conspicuous bravery during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. These accolades, recognizing acts like neutralizing drone threats and destroying enemy surveillance, were announced by the Union government preceding India's 79th Independence Day.

Tasked with safeguarding the 2,290-kilometer stretch along the India-Pakistan International Border and the Line of Control, BSF units were pivotal in the action. From May 7 to 10, they targeted military facilities in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev, among others, was noted for his courage after being wounded by a mortar shell, continuing to fulfill his duties. Acts of valor, as demonstrated by these personnel, ensure India's faith in its first line of defense remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)