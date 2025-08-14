Left Menu

Israeli Settlement Expansion: Controversial E1 Project Resumes

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the start of a contentious settlement project in the West Bank, which threatens to divide the territory and hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state. His plan has drawn international condemnation and further isolated Israel diplomatically amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST
Israeli Settlement Expansion: Controversial E1 Project Resumes

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right Finance Minister, has unveiled plans to initiate the E1 settlement project, a move that could sever the West Bank from East Jerusalem. This development is poised to quash the prospects of a Palestinian state, sparking global criticism and potentially worsening Israel's diplomatic ties.

The announcement came during Smotrich's visit to Maale Adumim, where he claimed acquiescence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Though neither leader confirmed this, Smotrich asserted the project's advancement would challenge international efforts to recognize a Palestinian state.

The settlement plans, previously halted due to pressure from global powers concerned about peace prospects, are expected to ignite further tensions. While Smotrich faces declining support domestically, the construction could begin soon, exacerbating the complex geopolitical scenario in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025