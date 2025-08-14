Israeli Settlement Expansion: Controversial E1 Project Resumes

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right Finance Minister, has unveiled plans to initiate the E1 settlement project, a move that could sever the West Bank from East Jerusalem. This development is poised to quash the prospects of a Palestinian state, sparking global criticism and potentially worsening Israel's diplomatic ties.

The announcement came during Smotrich's visit to Maale Adumim, where he claimed acquiescence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Though neither leader confirmed this, Smotrich asserted the project's advancement would challenge international efforts to recognize a Palestinian state.

The settlement plans, previously halted due to pressure from global powers concerned about peace prospects, are expected to ignite further tensions. While Smotrich faces declining support domestically, the construction could begin soon, exacerbating the complex geopolitical scenario in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)