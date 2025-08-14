Left Menu

High Court Upholds Right to Marry Beyond Family Approval

The Delhi High Court reinforced that the decision of two consenting adults to marry is a personal liberty protected from familial disapproval. The court ordered police protection for a couple facing threats from family for marrying against their wishes, emphasizing constitutional rights to personal liberty and privacy.

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed the right of two consenting adults to marry and live together, describing it as a fundamental facet of personal liberty and privacy that must be respected, even against familial opposition.

Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted past Supreme Court affirmations on this matter and instructed local police to safeguard a young couple threatened by their families for marrying against their will.

In response to threats faced by the couple, the court has urged the police to provide preventative protection, ensuring their safety and clearly outlining that this order should not be construed as a judgment on the authenticity of the couple's claims.

