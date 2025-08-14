Toxic Treasure: The Perilous Gold Rush in Mozambique's Manica Province

In Manica, Mozambique, illegal gold mining is booming, driven by desperation and the promise of quick wealth. Miners, often without basic protective equipment, brave the dangerous conditions to extract gold using rudimentary tools. Fernando Massada, a local miner, believes the risks are outweighed by the potential rewards.

The influx of miners, known as garimpeiros, pollutes rivers and soil, posing significant health and environmental threats. The use of mercury, a hazardous chemical, exacerbates the situation, contaminating water bodies and affecting agriculture. Environmentalist Rui Silva highlights the dire consequences of this unchecked activity.

Despite the hazards and governmental inaction, miners like Tembo Mucanha see no alternative due to economic challenges. Illegal mining not only impacts local ecosystems but also feeds international conflicts, as noted by global organizations, making it a pressing issue beyond Mozambique's borders.

