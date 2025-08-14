Left Menu

Paramedical Admission Chaos: Supreme Court Criticizes Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court criticized the Madhya Pradesh High Court for issuing orders after the apex court had stayed its previous decision affecting paramedical admissions for 2023-24 and 2024-25. This controversy arose from a plea involving the Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council, shedding light on the complex judicial dynamics and administrative questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure towards the Madhya Pradesh High Court for issuing orders despite an apex court stay concerning paramedical course admissions for 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the state. The controversy unfolded as the Madhya Pradesh High Court continued with matters relating to the paramedical courses despite receiving a hold from the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, leading a bench including Justice K Vinod Chandran, was confronted with this issue. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued in favor of the Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council, criticizing the high court for continuing proceedings despite acknowledging the Supreme Court's involvement.

The confusion stems from the Madhya Pradesh High Court's initial stay on paramedical admissions and its later actions, which the Supreme Court found to be against judicial propriety. The CJI emphasized the importance of respect for the constitutional framework, leading to a further stay of the high court's decisions by the Supreme Court.

