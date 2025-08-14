Paramedical Admission Chaos: Supreme Court Criticizes Madhya Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure towards the Madhya Pradesh High Court for issuing orders despite an apex court stay concerning paramedical course admissions for 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the state. The controversy unfolded as the Madhya Pradesh High Court continued with matters relating to the paramedical courses despite receiving a hold from the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, leading a bench including Justice K Vinod Chandran, was confronted with this issue. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued in favor of the Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council, criticizing the high court for continuing proceedings despite acknowledging the Supreme Court's involvement.

The confusion stems from the Madhya Pradesh High Court's initial stay on paramedical admissions and its later actions, which the Supreme Court found to be against judicial propriety. The CJI emphasized the importance of respect for the constitutional framework, leading to a further stay of the high court's decisions by the Supreme Court.

