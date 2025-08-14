Left Menu

Power Players: Putin's Inner Circle Prepares for High-Stakes Alaska Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his top officials ahead of a crucial summit in Alaska with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting included senior figures from the Kremlin's administration, security councils, and key ministers overseeing various governmental sectors.

  Russia

Amid rising tensions and global anticipation, Russian President Vladimir Putin assembled his senior ministers and security chiefs on the eve of a landmark summit in Alaska with U.S. President Donald Trump. A primary agenda item for this high-level meeting was addressing the persistent war in Ukraine. The Kremlin, in a rare moment of transparency, released a detailed list of attendees participating in this critical pre-summit briefing.

Significant figures present included Anton Vaino, head of the Presidential Administration, and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council. Further notable attendees comprised Sergei Shoigu as secretary of the Security Council, along with Denis Manturov and Alexei Gromov, pivotal deputies in the Presidential Administration.

The strategic assembly also featured Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, and key ministers such as Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, and Anton Siluanov, the finance minister. The convergence of these influential leaders underscores the gravity of the issues at hand, as well as the geopolitical significance of the forthcoming discussions with the United States.

