Supreme Court Upholds Kerala High Court's Decision to Halt Toll Collection
The Supreme Court supported the Kerala High Court's decision to halt toll collection at Paliyekkara toll plaza due to poor road conditions on NH 544. NHAI's plea was not favored, as the High Court deemed tolls unjustifiable. Further discussions on the issue are scheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:53 IST
India
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has upheld the Kerala High Court's directive to suspend toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur, citing the inadequate condition of the Edapally–Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544.
Despite the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) plea, the High Court observed that motorists should not be charged for poorly maintained roads, highlighting a breach of 'public trust.'
The Supreme Court, inclined not to interfere with the ruling, emphasized the importance of addressing traffic issues promptly, with further hearings set to continue early next week.
