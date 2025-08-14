Supreme Court Upholds Kerala High Court's Decision to Halt Toll Collection

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has upheld the Kerala High Court's directive to suspend toll collection at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur, citing the inadequate condition of the Edapally–Mannuthy stretch of National Highway 544.

Despite the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) plea, the High Court observed that motorists should not be charged for poorly maintained roads, highlighting a breach of 'public trust.'

The Supreme Court, inclined not to interfere with the ruling, emphasized the importance of addressing traffic issues promptly, with further hearings set to continue early next week.