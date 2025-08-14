DIRCO Distances Government from SANDF Chief’s Reported Remarks in Iran

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has issued a formal clarification stating that remarks reportedly made by General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), during an official visit to Iran do not represent the official foreign policy position of the South African Government.

The move comes after multiple media outlets, including Iran’s Press TV, reported on Maphwanya’s meeting with Iran’s army commander in Tehran earlier this week. According to the reports, the Iranian commander highlighted shared “anti-colonial, anti-arrogant, and justice-driven principles” between the two nations and noted that South Africa holds a “prioritised” position in Iran’s foreign policy agenda.

Press TV also claimed that Maphwanya conveyed greetings from South Africa’s President and Minister of Defence, and expressed that both countries “share common goals and will always support the oppressed and defenceless people of the world.”

DIRCO Clarifies Role in Foreign Policy

In its statement, DIRCO stressed that the responsibility for formulating and implementing South Africa’s foreign policy rests with the Presidency, supported by the department itself. Other individuals or departments, it said, are not authorised to issue statements that could be construed as official foreign policy positions.

“Consequently, any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African Government,” the department stated. “The remarks attributed to General Maphwanya, therefore, do not represent the government’s official foreign policy stance.”

Next Steps and Clarification Process

DIRCO further confirmed that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, will seek direct clarification on the matter. The department did not indicate whether further action would be taken but reiterated the importance of maintaining a coherent and consistent foreign policy message in international engagements.

Broader Context of South Africa–Iran Relations

South Africa and Iran have maintained diplomatic ties for decades, with cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, and political dialogue. However, given the sensitive geopolitical climate surrounding Iran’s relations with other nations, any perceived alignment in political rhetoric can draw significant international attention and scrutiny.

By issuing this clarification, DIRCO appears to be reinforcing the principle that foreign policy is the sole domain of designated state institutions, thereby avoiding any diplomatic misunderstandings or unintended signalling to the international community.