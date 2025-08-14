Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Challenges Independence Day Meat Ban in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray criticizes the imposed meat ban by certain municipal bodies during Independence Day. He asserts that such bans contradict the essence of independence. Thackeray, part of the opposition voices, questions the right of the government to dictate public dietary choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has spoken out against a meat ban implemented by several civic bodies in Maharashtra on Independence Day.

Thackeray expressed that the government should not have control over what citizens decide to eat, emphasizing the lack of independence this imposes on the day meant to celebrate freedom.

The criticism comes as municipal corporations, including those in Nagpur and Nashik, ordered the closure of slaughterhouses for the holiday. The BJP and NCP offered differing opinions, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the government does not intend to police dietary choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

