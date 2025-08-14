Raj Thackeray Challenges Independence Day Meat Ban in Maharashtra

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has spoken out against a meat ban implemented by several civic bodies in Maharashtra on Independence Day.

Thackeray expressed that the government should not have control over what citizens decide to eat, emphasizing the lack of independence this imposes on the day meant to celebrate freedom.

The criticism comes as municipal corporations, including those in Nagpur and Nashik, ordered the closure of slaughterhouses for the holiday. The BJP and NCP offered differing opinions, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the government does not intend to police dietary choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)