BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Over Nashik Civic Poll Candidature

Intense drama unfolded during the final nomination day for Nashik's municipal elections, as BJP activists criticized party leaders for sidelining loyalists in favor of turncoats.

Allegations arose of nominations being exchanged for money, with BJP leader Girish Mahajan promising an inquiry and announcing a solo election contest, excluding NCP and Shiv Sena alliances.

The situation highlighted the internal party rifts and political challenges, as Nashik police ensured security amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)