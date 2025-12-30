Left Menu

High Stakes in Nagpur: Political Showdown in the Civic Elections

The Nagpur municipal corporation elections feature a fierce multi-cornered contest predominantly between the BJP and Congress. Despite previous alliances, Congress decided to contest independently, causing strain with NCP (SP). Both parties have fielded candidates for all 151 seats, aiming to address the city's challenges.

The upcoming Nagpur municipal corporation elections promise a high-stakes political contest, with traditional rivals BJP and Congress locking horns. Political dynamics have forced the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance into separate contests alongside their ally, NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Congress, opting to contest independently, has fielded candidates in all 151 seats. The party leadership believes their grassroots candidates are committed to building a clean and inclusive Nagpur. However, the decision has sparked tensions with NCP (SP), who had initially sought an alliance.

NCP (SP) expresses disappointment over the aborted alliance, accusing Congress of premeditated actions. This election will test political strategies as parties aim to capture seats previously dominated by BJP, who won 108 out of 151 in earlier polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

