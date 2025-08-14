Delhi High Court Affirms Veracity in Child Victim Testimonies Amid Legal Battle
The Delhi High Court upheld a man's conviction for the rape of a 13-year-old, emphasizing the need for rigorous scrutiny of child victim testimonies due to their susceptibility to influence. The court found the victim's account was corroborated by forensic evidence, rejecting the convict's appeal against a 20-year prison sentence.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has affirmed a 20-year imprisonment sentence for a convict accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, underscoring the necessity of closely scrutinizing testimonies from child victims due to their vulnerability to external influences.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed the appeal against the sentence, emphasizing that the survivor's account was consistent with the forensic analysis, lending credibility to her statements.
The case highlighted the grave accusations, with the victim alleging that the convict, identified as Pawan, gagged her and threatened her life if she reported the incident. The verdict reinforces the legal framework's commitment to safeguarding justice for vulnerable individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes: Shinawatra's Legal Battle and Regional Border Tensions
Microsoft's Service Snub to Nayara Sparks Legal Battle
Encroachments on Defence Land: Legal Battles and Government Actions
Legal Battle Against UK's Proscription of Palestine Action
Legal Battle Over Control of Shri Bankey Bihari Mandir: High Court's Latest Move