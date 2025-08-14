Left Menu

Delhi High Court Affirms Veracity in Child Victim Testimonies Amid Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court upheld a man's conviction for the rape of a 13-year-old, emphasizing the need for rigorous scrutiny of child victim testimonies due to their susceptibility to influence. The court found the victim's account was corroborated by forensic evidence, rejecting the convict's appeal against a 20-year prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has affirmed a 20-year imprisonment sentence for a convict accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, underscoring the necessity of closely scrutinizing testimonies from child victims due to their vulnerability to external influences.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed the appeal against the sentence, emphasizing that the survivor's account was consistent with the forensic analysis, lending credibility to her statements.

The case highlighted the grave accusations, with the victim alleging that the convict, identified as Pawan, gagged her and threatened her life if she reported the incident. The verdict reinforces the legal framework's commitment to safeguarding justice for vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

