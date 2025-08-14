Tensions Erupt Over Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi

A police team in Delhi, including a Station House Officer, faced assault by protesters opposing the Supreme Court's directive to move stray dogs to shelters, according to reports on Thursday.

The altercation took place Wednesday evening near the Lodhi Garden, where a crowd gathered illegally to express dissent over the court's mandate to relocate stray dogs from residential zones in Delhi-NCR. Police intervened following a tip-off about the unauthorized assembly.

Video evidence from the scene shows individuals attacking the SHO while others shouted 'maaro maaro' (beat them), but some attempted to calm the situation. Legal proceedings are underway, and another case has been lodged under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for a past protest at Connaught Place.

(With inputs from agencies.)