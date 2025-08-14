Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi

A Delhi police team was allegedly assaulted by protesters opposing a Supreme Court order to relocate stray dogs to shelter homes. The incident unfolded near Lodhi Garden, sparking legal action. Video footage captured the altercation, and another protest had occurred previously near Connaught Place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police team in Delhi, including a Station House Officer, faced assault by protesters opposing the Supreme Court's directive to move stray dogs to shelters, according to reports on Thursday.

The altercation took place Wednesday evening near the Lodhi Garden, where a crowd gathered illegally to express dissent over the court's mandate to relocate stray dogs from residential zones in Delhi-NCR. Police intervened following a tip-off about the unauthorized assembly.

Video evidence from the scene shows individuals attacking the SHO while others shouted 'maaro maaro' (beat them), but some attempted to calm the situation. Legal proceedings are underway, and another case has been lodged under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for a past protest at Connaught Place.

Latest News

