Supreme Court Halts Bail for Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar

The Supreme Court has intervened in the controversial 2017 Unnao rape case by staying the Delhi High Court's suspension of the life sentence for convicted rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar. This decision comes after calls for justice and the harshest penalties from public figures.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray publicly expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's stay, emphasizing the importance of preventing miscarriages of justice. He highlighted the significant impact of the court's decision to keep Sengar in custody.

A vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, addressed substantial legal questions and has demanded a response from Sengar within four weeks. This decisive action reassures many about the commitment to justice.