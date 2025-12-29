Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Bail for Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar

Aaditya Thackeray applauded the Supreme Court for staying the Delhi HC's suspension of the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court's decision ensures Sengar remains in custody, addressing concerns of miscarriage of justice and seeking the harshest punishment for the convict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:43 IST
Supreme Court Halts Bail for Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the controversial 2017 Unnao rape case by staying the Delhi High Court's suspension of the life sentence for convicted rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar. This decision comes after calls for justice and the harshest penalties from public figures.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray publicly expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's stay, emphasizing the importance of preventing miscarriages of justice. He highlighted the significant impact of the court's decision to keep Sengar in custody.

A vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, addressed substantial legal questions and has demanded a response from Sengar within four weeks. This decisive action reassures many about the commitment to justice.

TRENDING

1
Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics

Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics

 India
2
Shardul Thakur's Masterclass Leads Mumbai to Triumphant Victory

Shardul Thakur's Masterclass Leads Mumbai to Triumphant Victory

 India
3
Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

Supreme Court Stays Controversial Aravalli Definition, Praised by Congress

 India
4
Desolation in Darfur: UN's First Glimpse into Al-Fashir After RSF Takeover

Desolation in Darfur: UN's First Glimpse into Al-Fashir After RSF Takeover

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025