Turmoil in Mizoram: Autonomous District Council Chief Resigns Amid Political Crisis

Zoram People's Movement leader V Zirsanga resigned as Mizoram’s Lai Autonomous District Council Chief ahead of a trust vote, following a directive from the Gauhati High Court. The move prompted adjournment of the council sine die. His resignation followed a prolonged legal tussle with the governor over his appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zoram People's Movement leader V Zirsanga has stepped down as the Chief Executive Member of Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council just ahead of a crucial trust vote. This development emerged following a Gauhati High Court directive that mandated Zirsanga to demonstrate his majority via a floor test.

The abrupt resignation, tendered only minutes before the commencement of the session, led to the adjournment of the council sine die. The council, meant to serve the Lai community in southern Mizoram, now faces a leadership vacuum after the Zirsanga-led executive was declared defunct by Council Chairman T Zakunga.

The sequence of events has roots in Zirsanga's legal challenge against the governor's appointment of BJP leader N Zangura as the new council chief. A high court ruling had assured Zirsanga an opportunity to secure his mandate, but his resignation preempted the scheduled floor test, adding a new twist to the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

