Vigilance Tightened in Punjab and Haryana Ahead of Independence Day
Security measures have been heightened in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh as Independence Day approaches, with police increasing patrols and checkpoints to prevent anti-social activities. Authorities have intensified security around venues where flag-hoisting events will take place. A potential terror plot was foiled with the arrest of two operatives linked to Babbar Khalsa International.
Punjab and Haryana have seen a significant boost in security measures ahead of Independence Day, with police keeping a watchful eye on any potential threats. The intensified security is designed to thwart any anti-social activities that could disrupt the celebrations.
In addition to the states, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also witnessed a heightened security presence. Critical venues, where dignitaries will unfurl the national flag, are under special scrutiny to ensure a peaceful observance of the day.
On the preventive front, Punjab police have thwarted a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, seizing weapons and arresting key operatives. The swift action underscores the heightened alert directives issued ahead of the national holiday.
