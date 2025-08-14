Left Menu

Vigilance Tightened in Punjab and Haryana Ahead of Independence Day

Security measures have been heightened in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh as Independence Day approaches, with police increasing patrols and checkpoints to prevent anti-social activities. Authorities have intensified security around venues where flag-hoisting events will take place. A potential terror plot was foiled with the arrest of two operatives linked to Babbar Khalsa International.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:40 IST
Vigilance Tightened in Punjab and Haryana Ahead of Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab and Haryana have seen a significant boost in security measures ahead of Independence Day, with police keeping a watchful eye on any potential threats. The intensified security is designed to thwart any anti-social activities that could disrupt the celebrations.

In addition to the states, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also witnessed a heightened security presence. Critical venues, where dignitaries will unfurl the national flag, are under special scrutiny to ensure a peaceful observance of the day.

On the preventive front, Punjab police have thwarted a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, seizing weapons and arresting key operatives. The swift action underscores the heightened alert directives issued ahead of the national holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025