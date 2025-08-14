Left Menu

Delhi Court Decision Highlights Complexities of Marital Legal Battles

A Delhi court has overturned the summoning of a woman and her family for multiple offences, except for a charge of causing miscarriage. The decision came after an examination of the husband's complaint and evidence provided, which failed to support charges of cheating or extortion against them.

A Delhi court has overturned an order that summoned a woman and her family on multiple charges, including cheating and extortion, as filed by her husband. The sole upheld charge against the woman is under Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to causing miscarriage.

The decision came from Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain, who reviewed the April 2024 magisterial court order after a revision petition was filed by the accused woman, her brother, and father. Judge Jain assessed that the charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, breach of trust, cheating, and extortion were not supported by the evidence.

The court observed the dispute's roots in marital discord, noting that evidence did not corroborate any inducement or fear of injury. Only the miscarriage-related charge against the woman seemed to have a basis, linked to her voluntary admission to a hospital to terminate her pregnancy. The court noted her departure from the marital home days before the procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

