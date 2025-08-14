Left Menu

Ex-Pemex CEO Arrested in US for Corruption, Faces Extradition to Mexico

Carlos Trevino, a former CEO of Pemex, has been arrested in the US and will face trial in Mexico for corruption charges. This follows a long-standing extradition request and accusations of accepting bribes related to the Ethylene XXI plant project connected to Odebrecht's Braskem subsidiary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:26 IST
In a significant development, former Pemex CEO Carlos Trevino has been apprehended in the United States and is set to be extradited to Mexico to face corruption charges, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The arrest follows a persistent extradition request spanning five years. Trevino stands accused of accepting approximately 4 million pesos in bribes, allegations originating from Emilio Lozoya, another former Pemex director.

The charges relate to contracts authorized for the Ethylene XXI plant, a venture tied to Odebrecht's Braskem subsidiary. Trevino held the position of CEO from November 2017 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto. After missing a court appearance in 2021, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

