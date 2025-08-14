Ex-Pemex CEO Arrested in US for Corruption, Faces Extradition to Mexico

In a significant development, former Pemex CEO Carlos Trevino has been apprehended in the United States and is set to be extradited to Mexico to face corruption charges, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The arrest follows a persistent extradition request spanning five years. Trevino stands accused of accepting approximately 4 million pesos in bribes, allegations originating from Emilio Lozoya, another former Pemex director.

The charges relate to contracts authorized for the Ethylene XXI plant, a venture tied to Odebrecht's Braskem subsidiary. Trevino held the position of CEO from November 2017 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto. After missing a court appearance in 2021, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

