Russian Defence Strategy: Strengthening Ties with Sahel
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov engaged in talks with Sahel region counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to offer support for regional stability. A memorandum was signed to enhance military cooperation, as these countries shift alliance from Western nations to Russia following recent military takeovers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced Thursday that Russia is ready to offer comprehensive support to the Sahel region, as he engaged in discussions with ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.
This four-party dialogue, marked by a memorandum of understanding, aims to provide a robust platform for strengthening defence cooperation amid regional instability.
The shift comes as military-led governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger distance themselves from Western alliances, emphasizing the increasing influence of Russia in the region's military strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth: Stability and Reform Drive
Deep learning approach enhances stability in climate forecasting
African Development Bank Approves $144.27M Loan to Boost Energy Access in Niger
Quest for Justice: Widow's Battle for Compensation After Husband's Tragic Death in Niger
Canada's GDP Sees Unexpected Stability Amid Trade Challenges