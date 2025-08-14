Verdict Sparks Controversy: Baha'i Leader Sentenced in Qatar

The leader of Qatar's Baha'i community, Remy Rowhani, has been handed a five-year prison sentence following accusations that his social media posts questioned the foundations of Islam, as revealed by court documents obtained by an international Baha'i organization.

The verdict was delivered by a three-judge panel at Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council against the 71-year-old Rowhani, who has been in detention since April. The judges dismissed pleas for leniency, despite Rowhani's heart condition, according to information supplied by the Baha'i International Community office in Geneva.

In response, Saba Haddad, representing the Geneva office to the United Nations, condemned the ruling as a serious violation of religious freedom, urging the international community to press for Rowhani's release. A response from Qatar's International Media Office insisted on adherence to law in matters of religious expression. The decision follows concerns raised by UN rights experts regarding the treatment of Qatar's Baha'i community, who face ongoing discrimination.