Left Menu

Verdict Sparks Controversy: Baha'i Leader Sentenced in Qatar

The leader of Qatar's Baha'i community, Remy Rowhani, was sentenced to five years in prison for social media posts perceived as undermining Islam. His arrest highlights recurring tensions against Baha'is in the Middle East. The verdict, criticized globally, raises questions about Qatar's commitment to religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:06 IST
Verdict Sparks Controversy: Baha'i Leader Sentenced in Qatar
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The leader of Qatar's Baha'i community, Remy Rowhani, has been handed a five-year prison sentence following accusations that his social media posts questioned the foundations of Islam, as revealed by court documents obtained by an international Baha'i organization.

The verdict was delivered by a three-judge panel at Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council against the 71-year-old Rowhani, who has been in detention since April. The judges dismissed pleas for leniency, despite Rowhani's heart condition, according to information supplied by the Baha'i International Community office in Geneva.

In response, Saba Haddad, representing the Geneva office to the United Nations, condemned the ruling as a serious violation of religious freedom, urging the international community to press for Rowhani's release. A response from Qatar's International Media Office insisted on adherence to law in matters of religious expression. The decision follows concerns raised by UN rights experts regarding the treatment of Qatar's Baha'i community, who face ongoing discrimination.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025