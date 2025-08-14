Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Heroics: Special Service Medals Awarded for Naxal Counteractions

Special Service Medals were awarded to IPS officers Nilotpal, Yatish Deshmukh, and 615 Maharashtra police personnel for their effective efforts in countering Naxal activities. The awards include recognitions for work in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts. DGP Rashmi Shukla commended the officers and planned medals distribution at special ceremonies.

In a significant move to honor bravery and exceptional service, IPS officers Nilotpal and Yatish Deshmukh, along with 615 personnel from the Maharashtra police, have been recognized with Special Service Medals for their crucial role in combating Naxal activities.

The announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting the achievements of these officers in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts. Nilotpal currently serves as the Superintendent of Police in Gadchiroli, while Deshmukh, who previously served in the Naxal-affected regions, now commands Palghar district. Their courage and strategic planning have been pivotal in maintaining peace in these sensitive areas.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla acknowledged the steadfast dedication of these officers and urged SPs and city police commissioners to organize special ceremonies for the medal distribution. This recognition underscores the essential work of the police force in areas plagued by Naxal activity, bringing security and order to the communities.

