Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Congress Calls for Urgent Action After Deadly Cloudburst
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress mourned the loss of lives due to a major cloudburst in Kishtwar district, and called for urgent relief and rescue operations. The incident, which caused flashfloods and claimed at least 46 lives, prompted the Congress to cancel planned protests and focus on recovery efforts.
- Country:
- India
A devastating cloudburst has struck Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in tragic loss of life and destruction. The Congress party expressed profound grief over the incident and underscored the urgent need for accelerated relief and rescue missions.
At least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, lost their lives in a massive flashflood triggered by the disaster, which wreaked havoc in the remote mountain village of Chositi. Rescue operations continue as officials fear the death toll might rise further.
The Congress, led by state president Tariq Hameed Karra, responded swiftly by cancelling all planned protests and mobilizing all available resources for the relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Himachal's Plea for Disaster Relief: A Call for Forest Norm Relaxation
Rescue Operations Amidst Juhu Tragedy
Devastating flashfloods hit Uttarkashi, at least four killed
Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi Flash Floods: 70 Rescued, 50 Still Missing