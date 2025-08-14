Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Congress Calls for Urgent Action After Deadly Cloudburst

A devastating cloudburst has struck Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in tragic loss of life and destruction. The Congress party expressed profound grief over the incident and underscored the urgent need for accelerated relief and rescue missions.

At least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, lost their lives in a massive flashflood triggered by the disaster, which wreaked havoc in the remote mountain village of Chositi. Rescue operations continue as officials fear the death toll might rise further.

The Congress, led by state president Tariq Hameed Karra, responded swiftly by cancelling all planned protests and mobilizing all available resources for the relief efforts.

