Fugitive's Final Stand: Vaishali Encounter Ends in Tragedy
In Bihar's Vaishali district, notorious criminal Arvind Sahni was killed during a police encounter. Wanted for over 25 crimes, Sahni attempted to flee when confronted. Following brief gunfire, both he and a police officer sustained injuries. Sahni died later in hospital, while the officer is recovering.
In a dramatic encounter in Bihar's Vaishali district, a notorious criminal met his end during clashes with police forces. Arvind Sahni, a fugitive with over 25 criminal cases against him, was killed when he attempted to resist arrest.
Following a tip-off, police operatives, alongside the Special Task Force, located Sahni in Chintamanipur village. On Thursday evening, as they attempted to apprehend him, Sahni opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate. Both Sahni and a constable were injured in the exchange.
While Sahni succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, the constable's condition has reportedly stabilized. The operation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in curbing criminal activities.
