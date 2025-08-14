Strained Ties: Navigating the India-US Relationship Amid Tariff Tensions
India remains optimistic about its relationship with the US, despite recent tensions due to tariffs imposed by President Trump. The nations continue to underscore their defense partnership and are working towards strengthening bilateral ties. Trade negotiations face challenges, but cooperation remains robust in various domains.
- Country:
- India
India expressed hope on Thursday that its relationship with the United States will advance, despite recent strains caused by President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. This comes amid ongoing challenges as both nations navigate tariffs and trade negotiations.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the India-US defense partnership remains a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship. Scheduled military exercises and the expected arrival of a US Defense Policy Team in Delhi highlight ongoing cooperation in defense.
Both countries continue to grapple with trade negotiations, though recent efforts have stalled due to disagreements over agriculture and dairy sectors. Despite these issues, India's commitment to mutual respect and shared interests with the US remains strong, focusing on substantive bilateral engagements.
ALSO READ
Relations with China will develop on mutual interest, mutual sensitivity and mutual respect: EAM S Jaishankar on his China visit.
India-US Tariff Tensions: Congress Criticizes Government's Response to Trump's Policies
Trump's Tariff Tensions: A New Trade Turmoil with India
Congress Criticizes Modi's US Friendship Amid Tariff Tensions
Trump's India Tariff Tensions: A New Trade Flashpoint