India's Boost to Rebuild Cyclone-Struck Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

India has swiftly responded to the devastation wrought by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka with a USD 450 million reconstruction package. Visiting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Colombo of Delhi's unwavering support in rebuilding and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed Modi's message of solidarity. The package includes USD 350 million in concessional credit and USD 100 million in grants, targeting critical sectors affected by the cyclone such as infrastructure rehabilitation, health, and education systems.

The initiative highlights India's commitment to prompt disaster response and bilateral resilience, further exemplified by Operation Sagar Bandhu's provision of over 1,100 tonnes of relief materials. The joint efforts underscore the robust partnership between the two nations amid challenging times.