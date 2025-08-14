Left Menu

Governor's Alarming Address on Rising Sexual Offences Stirs Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed concerns over increasing sexual offences, discrimination, suicides, and drug abuse. His comments, interpreted as criticism against the ruling DMK, received sharp responses, with officials questioning his accusations. The social issues covered underline the state's challenges with safety and equality women face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi raised the alarm on rising sexual offences against women and children, claiming significant increases in such crimes in the state. In his Independence Day Eve address, he mentioned that societal fears continue to grow, impacting women's freedom and safety.

The ruling DMK fired back, labeling his statements as misleading and an attack on their governance. They cited evidence refuting his claims and implied his comments stem from political frustration. Senior DMK leader K N Nehru noted that such claims had already been countered with data.

Records from the state reveal troubling figures, especially a 56 percent spike in POCSO-related cases. As controversy brews, questions linger about the efficacy of governance and strategies for addressing these critical social concerns in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

