Court Acquits Man Accused of Rape on Marriage Pretext

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, underscoring the lack of evidence as highlighted in a forensic report.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Neha found that the FSL report substantiated the accused's defense of having no sexual relations with the woman, discrediting the charges that dated back to 2020.

The court noted inconsistencies in the woman's testimony and the absence of promising marriage as the chats were presented. The court concluded that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the man's acquittal.