Court Acquits Man Accused of Rape on Marriage Pretext

A Delhi court acquitted a man accused of rape, citing an FSL report that found no evidence of sexual relations. The court noted the woman's allegations were unsupported by evidence, including her own testimony and provided chats. The prosecution failed to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:53 IST
A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marriage, underscoring the lack of evidence as highlighted in a forensic report.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Neha found that the FSL report substantiated the accused's defense of having no sexual relations with the woman, discrediting the charges that dated back to 2020.

The court noted inconsistencies in the woman's testimony and the absence of promising marriage as the chats were presented. The court concluded that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the man's acquittal.

