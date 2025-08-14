Court Denies Sixth Bail Application in Notorious Bikru Massacre Case

The Allahabad High Court has once again turned down the sixth bail plea of Krishna Kumar Sharma, a sub-inspector implicated in the Bikru massacre that shook the nation in 2020. The court cited insufficient grounds and a premature application, filed just two months after a previous rejection.

Sharma is alleged to have warned the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey of a police operation against him, culminating in a deadly ambush that claimed the lives of eight officers. Dubey was killed later that month while attempting to flee custody. The incident has cast a long shadow over the police force and raised questions about internal collusion.

Though Sharma's lawyer highlighted his brief tenure in the police force and lengthy incarceration, the additional government advocate argued the application lacked new, substantial grounds for review. Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery noted the court had granted Sharma the opportunity to reapply after a reasonable period, which was not adhered to. The applicant may reattempt in six months with updated trial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)