High-Stakes Summit: Trump and Putin Discuss Ukrainian Peace Prospects

In a high-stakes diplomatic encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, with both leaders reportedly backing peace in Ukraine. However, any resolution is expected to require further talks, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite Trump's optimism, European allies are apprehensive of a deal between the U.S. and Russia that might compromise Ukraine's security. Consequently, European support for Ukraine and its defense remains a pivotal concern.

The resolution of nuclear arms control and potential U.S.-Russia economic cooperation are on the agenda. Meanwhile, a senior Eastern European official warns against any distractions from the focus on Ukraine during the talks.