Global Headlines: Conflict Resolutions and Sociopolitical Tensions
The article covers global news highlights including El Salvador's gang detention policy extension, Serbian protests, Trump's stance on Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai, Gaza aid blockades, USAID's oversight on Starlink in Ukraine, Cuban labor-related visa restrictions, Israeli settlement plans, African Union's map campaign, and other significant international events.
Global tensions continue as El Salvador considers extending the detention of alleged gang members under its state of emergency. Lawmakers aim to keep suspects in custody until 2027, allowing more time for case development.
In Serbia, anti-government protesters targeted ruling party offices, resulting in destructive clashes in Novi Sad and Belgrade. Meanwhile, Gaza aid shipments face delays, contributing to the humanitarian crisis in the region.
International relations are being tested as Trump expresses a desire to aid Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai. Additionally, the U.S. imposes visa restrictions over ties to Cuba's medical program, and an Israeli settlement plan invites legal scrutiny. The African Union pushes for a more accurate global map, calling out the Mercator projection's distortions.
