Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony
Delhi tightens security with multi-layered arrangements for Independence Day, deploying snipers, advanced surveillance tech, and 14,000 personnel to ensure safety. Specific focus is on the Red Fort and key areas, with special measures implemented, including anti-drone mechanisms and crowd monitoring, to safeguard against any threats.
In a sweeping security operation, the national capital has ramped up its defense measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, deploying more than 14,000 security and traffic police personnel across Delhi, ensuring vigilance at every corner.
The prime focus is the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his annual address. This year, surveillance has been significantly enhanced, featuring drones, facial recognition, and under-vehicle scanning technologies. Invitation-only entry and restricted vehicle access are protocols being enforced to maintain security integrity.
An array of strategies, from anti-drone operations to monitoring of online platforms, is also in place. Enhanced security at vital installations like water treatment plants and reinforced monitoring systems at transportation hubs highlight the comprehensive approach taken by authorities to safeguard the celebrations.
