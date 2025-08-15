Emergency Leadership Shakeup in D.C.: Trump Admin Takes Control
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed DEA head Terry Cole as the emergency police commissioner of Washington, D.C. This comes amid President Trump's efforts to implement federal control over the city's police department due to his portrayal of a crime emergency, though crime rates have declined.
In an unexpected move late Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as the emergency police commissioner of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department. The directive grants Cole complete authority similar to that of the District of Columbia's Chief of Police.
The decision effectively curtails the power of Washington's current police leadership, requiring them to obtain Cole's approval before issuing any new directives. This change aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative earlier this week, which involves deploying National Guard troops to the U.S. capital to address an alleged crime emergency.
While Trump has labeled the capital as embattled by rising crime, both federal and local statistics highlight a significant reduction in violent crime incidents, an assertion dismissed by Trump as misleading. This development reflects Trump's broader approach during his second term, a period marked by controversial exercises of federal authority, which could extend to other Democratic-led cities.
ALSO READ
I don't care what India does with Russia, says Donald Trump in a fresh social media post.
US President Donald Trump says he will be 'substantially' raising tariff paid by India to America.
US President Donald Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on India comes into effect.
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, reports AP.
LA Olympics chairman gifts three medals from 1984 Olympics to US President Donald Trump