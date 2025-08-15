Emergency Leadership Shakeup in D.C.: Trump Admin Takes Control

In an unexpected move late Thursday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as the emergency police commissioner of Washington's Metropolitan Police Department. The directive grants Cole complete authority similar to that of the District of Columbia's Chief of Police.

The decision effectively curtails the power of Washington's current police leadership, requiring them to obtain Cole's approval before issuing any new directives. This change aligns with President Donald Trump's initiative earlier this week, which involves deploying National Guard troops to the U.S. capital to address an alleged crime emergency.

While Trump has labeled the capital as embattled by rising crime, both federal and local statistics highlight a significant reduction in violent crime incidents, an assertion dismissed by Trump as misleading. This development reflects Trump's broader approach during his second term, a period marked by controversial exercises of federal authority, which could extend to other Democratic-led cities.