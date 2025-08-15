Left Menu

Bribes, Scams, and Illegal Constructions: The Corruption Case of Anil Pawar

Former civic commissioner Anil Pawar has been arrested in a money laundering case, accused of taking substantial bribes to allow rampant illegal construction in Vasai-Virar. Alongside other officials and builders, he allegedly formed a gang to profit from unauthorized developments on government and private land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a burgeoning scandal, former Vasai-Virar civic commissioner Anil Pawar has been apprehended on charges of money laundering related to rampant illegal constructions in the region. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accuses Pawar of forming a gang with senior officers and engineers to collect bribes for ignoring unauthorized buildings.

The investigation reveals that 41 illegal structures have been constructed on both government and private lands, intended for public utility, with fraudulent permits. Key figures, including two arrested builders, allegedly deceived numerous buyers by selling unauthorized spaces, further deepening the probe into these fraudulent practices.

This case underscores the widespread corruption in land development, with the ED's pursuit to identify all liable parties, trace illegal funds, and reveal assets acquired from these crimes. The spotlight remains on Pawar and his associates, as the financial crimes unit demands justice in this 'huge scam.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

