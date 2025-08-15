Judicial Independence on Trial: The Jimmy Lai Case

In Hong Kong, the national security trial of activist Jimmy Lai was postponed after the 77-year-old experienced heart palpitations. Lai, who founded the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, faces severe charges under a Beijing-imposed law that could result in life imprisonment, sparking global debates on press freedom.

Lai was arrested in 2020 following the 2019 anti-government protests, accused of colluding with foreign forces and conspiring to publish seditious materials. His case has become a litmus test for judicial independence in the region. Closing statements were delayed not only due to Lai's health but also earlier by Tropical Storm Podul.

Lai's son and international rights organizations have expressed concerns over his health and prolonged detention, calling for international intervention. However, the Hong Kong government has dismissed these appeals as slander. The case continues to attract attention as a symbol of Hong Kong's contested press freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)