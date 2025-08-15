Political Turmoil in Turkey: Mayors Under Fire in Corruption Probe

Turkish authorities are intensifying their efforts against opposition figures, detaining 40 individuals, including Beyoglu Mayor Inan Guney, as part of a sweeping corruption investigation. This marks another wave in a series of actions against more than 500 individuals over the past year, as reported by state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, remains incarcerated on charges of corruption and alleged ties to terrorism, allegations the opposition fiercely denies as baseless. The Republican People's Party (CHP) claims these charges are part of a government strategy to suppress democratic opposition.

Arrest warrants were issued for 44 people, with 40 already in custody, amid accusations of fraudulent conduct linked to the Istanbul municipality's affiliate companies. Meanwhile, CHP mayor Ozlem Cercioglu switched allegiance to Erdogan's ruling AK Party, citing internal disagreements, despite claims of coercion denied by all involved parties.

