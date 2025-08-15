Left Menu

Modi Unveils High-Powered Demography Mission to Tackle Infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a high-powered demography mission to combat illegal infiltration, warning of a conspiracy to change the country's demography, which poses a national security crisis. He urges citizens to protect the nation, honoring the sacrifices of forefathers to maintain independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:30 IST
Modi Unveils High-Powered Demography Mission to Tackle Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a high-powered demography mission to combat illegal infiltration, which he says is a premeditated conspiracy threatening the nation's security.

Speaking from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the importance of protecting the nation's demography by resisting activities that undermine its unity and integrity.

He urged citizens to heed the sacrifices of their forefathers by maintaining a strong stance against demographic changes that threaten national security and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

 Global
2
Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

 Global
3
Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

 United States
4
Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Financial Literacy Break Poverty? Lessons from Roma Communities Across Eastern Europe

Global Gender Distortions Index Shows How Inequality in Work Hurts Productivity Worldwide

Pandemic Lessons: TPO Funding Lifted Trade, While E-Commerce Programs Lagged Behind

Carbon Offsetting Beats Flight Cuts in US–China Route’s Post-COVID Emissions Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025