Modi Unveils High-Powered Demography Mission to Tackle Infiltration

On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a high-powered demography mission to combat illegal infiltration, which he says is a premeditated conspiracy threatening the nation's security.

Speaking from the Red Fort, Modi emphasized the importance of protecting the nation's demography by resisting activities that undermine its unity and integrity.

He urged citizens to heed the sacrifices of their forefathers by maintaining a strong stance against demographic changes that threaten national security and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)