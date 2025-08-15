Left Menu

Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's Leap Towards Self-Reliant Defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a project to create an indigenous air-defence system, highlighting India's focus on strategic autonomy and reduced dependence on foreign technology. The system aims to protect vital installations, inspired by India's cultural heritage, and enhance military capabilities against regional threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the much-anticipated Mission Sudarshan Chakra on Friday, aiming to develop a home-grown air-defence system to fortify India's critical military and civilian infrastructures. This ambitious project promises a formidable response to threats, particularly from Pakistan and China.

Addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi underscored the necessity of reducing dependency on foreign technology. He advocated for the domestically-developed jet engines for India's future fighter aircraft, an initiative that gains importance amid challenges in striking a deal between India's HAL and US-based GE Aerospace.

The Sudarshan Chakra system, drawing inspiration from both mythology and modern defense strategy, signifies India's sovereignty in defense capabilities. This announcement coincides with regional tensions, especially following threats to Indian assets by Pakistan's military leadership. Modi's vision reflects a broader narrative of leveraging indigenous talent and resources to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

