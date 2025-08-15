Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Strides Against Left-Wing Extremism: A Vision for Development

Chhattisgarh has achieved significant progress in reducing Maoist activities, neutralising 450 insurgents and arresting 1,578 over 20 months. Development efforts, including improved education, electricity, and banking services, accompany these gains. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the state's initiatives focus on infrastructure growth, local industry promotion, and women's empowerment.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that security forces have neutralised 450 Maoists and arrested 1,578 individuals in Chhattisgarh over the past 20 months, signifying rapid progress towards eradicating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

Development is gaining momentum parallel to these security achievements, with schools reopening, electricity being extended to remote villages, and banking services being introduced in former Maoist strongholds. Chief Minister Sai highlighted these advancements during his Independence Day speech.

The campaign against extremism includes a focus on developing infrastructure, supporting local industries through initiatives like 'Vocal for Local,' and empowering women. Investments in education, railways, and anti-corruption measures further support Chhattisgarh's vision of development, setting a framework for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

