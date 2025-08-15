Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Japan Visits Controversial War Shrine

China's embassy in Japan criticized Japanese politicians for visiting Tokyo's controversial war shrine, labeling it a sign of Japan's unresolved issues with its aggressive past. The visit included a cabinet minister on the 80th anniversary of Japan's WWII defeat, stirring diplomatic unease in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's embassy in Japan has issued a stern rebuke to Japanese politicians for visiting a controversial war shrine in Tokyo. The embassy's statement, released on Friday, argues that the visit signals Japan's "wrong" stance towards its history of militaristic aggression.

Marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, at least one Japanese cabinet minister was among thousands of attendees at the Yasukuni Shrine, a site that many of Japan's Asian neighbors see as emblematic of its wartime aggressions.

The Chinese embassy's statement suggested that the visit represents the "lingering ghosts" of Japan's militaristic past. It called for Japan to distance itself from these aspects of its history.

