Manipur's Remarkable Progress: Stability Restored under President's Rule

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla announced notable improvements in statewide law and order, emphasizing a significant return to stability. Speaking at Ist Manipur Rifles ground during Independence Day celebrations, Bhalla highlighted the progress achieved across social welfare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment under President's Rule.

Despite ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups resulting in over 260 deaths since May 2023, Bhalla noted peace restoration efforts by state, central governments, and civic organizations. Extensive security operations, monitoring of social media for misinformation, and enhanced security during farming sessions have been prioritized.

The governor emphasized ongoing strides in healthcare, reopening closed facilities, and aiding internally displaced people. A substantial Rs 2000 crore plan was sanctioned for rural employment under the Rural Development Ministry, showcasing a commitment to recovery. Governor Bhalla concluded by recognizing the success of recent events like the Shirui festival and Durand Cup in symbolizing a return to normalcy.