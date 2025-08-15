Left Menu

Goa CM Pushes to Regularize Dwellings on Community Lands

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the commitment to legalize houses of native Goans on government and community lands, reducing fears of demolitions. Recent legislative efforts aim to regularize these homes, inviting opposition's critique. A new law requires a fine payment for regularization. The government focuses on green industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:05 IST
Goa CM Pushes to Regularize Dwellings on Community Lands
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed on Friday that his government is dedicated to legalizing the homes of native Goans built on government or community lands, aiming to quell residents' concerns of potential demolitions.

During the state-level Independence Day event in Panaji, Sawant highlighted recent legislative moves designed to regularize local dwellings, which have long been a source of anxiety due to potential legal repercussions and demolition threats.

Sawant urged opposition parties to abstain from politicizing the issue, noting that the law now requires residents to pay a fine for regularization. He also acknowledged the BJP-led central government's efforts to provide political reservation for the Scheduled Tribes and promote green industries within the state.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025