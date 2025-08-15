Goa CM Pushes to Regularize Dwellings on Community Lands
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the commitment to legalize houses of native Goans on government and community lands, reducing fears of demolitions. Recent legislative efforts aim to regularize these homes, inviting opposition's critique. A new law requires a fine payment for regularization. The government focuses on green industries.
- Country:
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed on Friday that his government is dedicated to legalizing the homes of native Goans built on government or community lands, aiming to quell residents' concerns of potential demolitions.
During the state-level Independence Day event in Panaji, Sawant highlighted recent legislative moves designed to regularize local dwellings, which have long been a source of anxiety due to potential legal repercussions and demolition threats.
Sawant urged opposition parties to abstain from politicizing the issue, noting that the law now requires residents to pay a fine for regularization. He also acknowledged the BJP-led central government's efforts to provide political reservation for the Scheduled Tribes and promote green industries within the state.
ALSO READ
Opposition Protests Disrupt Parliament Proceedings Amid Legislative Proposals
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests over SIR after Union Minister Piyush Goyal's statement on US tariff announcement.
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Parliamentary Decorum Amidst Opposition Protests
Opposition Protests Spark Chaos in Lok Sabha Over Bihar Electoral Rolls
Lok Sabha Approves Manipur Budget Bill Amidst Opposition Protest