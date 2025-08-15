Goa CM Pushes to Regularize Dwellings on Community Lands

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed on Friday that his government is dedicated to legalizing the homes of native Goans built on government or community lands, aiming to quell residents' concerns of potential demolitions.

During the state-level Independence Day event in Panaji, Sawant highlighted recent legislative moves designed to regularize local dwellings, which have long been a source of anxiety due to potential legal repercussions and demolition threats.

Sawant urged opposition parties to abstain from politicizing the issue, noting that the law now requires residents to pay a fine for regularization. He also acknowledged the BJP-led central government's efforts to provide political reservation for the Scheduled Tribes and promote green industries within the state.