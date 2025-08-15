Left Menu

Controversial Settlement Sparks Legal and Political Tensions

The U.N. criticized Israel's plans for a new settlement near East Jerusalem, calling it illegal under international law and a potential war crime due to the risk of forced Palestinian evictions. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the plan, aiming to sever connections between East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

15-08-2025
The United Nations human rights office has condemned Israel's decision to construct a new settlement close to East Jerusalem, labeling the move as illegal under international law. The office warned that the settlement risks forced evictions of Palestinians, which it decried as a potential war crime.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, known for his far-right stance, has given the green light for the controversial settlement plans. This development intends to create a divide between East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a move Smotrich claims would dismantle notions of a Palestinian state.

The international community is likely to react strongly to these developments, given the ongoing debates surrounding Israel's settlement activities and their implications for regional stability and peace.

