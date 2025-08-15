Nagaland's Path to Self-reliance: Unity, Culture, and Progress Highlighted on Independence Day

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for unity, peace, and cultural pride to build a self-reliant and inclusive Nagaland during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to democratic values and resolving the Naga Political issue, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution.

The Chief Minister also discussed governance reforms, highlighting the digitization of the Inner Line Permit process, and agricultural advancements, including Nagaland's recognition as the Northeast's leading coffee producer. Infrastructure improvements, such as upgraded roads and renewable energy projects, were also noted, alongside sports and tourism achievements that boosted the local economy.

Addressing law and order, Rio credited effective coordination among civil administration, police, and security forces for maintaining stability. Despite reduced attendance in some districts due to calls for non-participation, the Independence Day celebrations passed peacefully, showcasing cultural performances from diverse communities in Kohima and Dimapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)