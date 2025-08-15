Left Menu

Nagaland's Path to Self-reliance: Unity, Culture, and Progress Highlighted on Independence Day

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized unity, peace, and cultural pride for a self-reliant state during Independence Day celebrations. He highlighted governance reforms, agricultural progress, and infrastructure achievements. Rio also addressed the Naga Political issue and law enforcement stability, while acknowledging cultural diversity and tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:21 IST
Nagaland's Path to Self-reliance: Unity, Culture, and Progress Highlighted on Independence Day
Neiphiu Rio
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for unity, peace, and cultural pride to build a self-reliant and inclusive Nagaland during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to democratic values and resolving the Naga Political issue, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution.

The Chief Minister also discussed governance reforms, highlighting the digitization of the Inner Line Permit process, and agricultural advancements, including Nagaland's recognition as the Northeast's leading coffee producer. Infrastructure improvements, such as upgraded roads and renewable energy projects, were also noted, alongside sports and tourism achievements that boosted the local economy.

Addressing law and order, Rio credited effective coordination among civil administration, police, and security forces for maintaining stability. Despite reduced attendance in some districts due to calls for non-participation, the Independence Day celebrations passed peacefully, showcasing cultural performances from diverse communities in Kohima and Dimapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025